He Sevilla FC The second round has started in the best possible way, with victory and the return of one of its revelation players of the season. García Pimienta already warned that the big news on his list of those called up for Girona was going to be Chidera Ejuke. The winger was injured three months ago in Montjuic while he was in his best moment of the season. The Nigerian was the first incorporation of Victor Orta last summer market and his speed and dribbling conquered the Nervionense fans.

The attacker, along with Lukebakio, has been a powerful weapon for Sevilla FC in the offensive aspect, hence his absence has been powerfully noted during this time. García Pimienta was clear that he needed another winger in this winter market, since the team has depended too much on Dodi Lukebakiowhich fortunately this year is at an excellent level. Hence the landing of Ruben Vargasa new resource for Sevilla’s attack that promises to increase competitiveness in this area.

First ownership of Rubén Vargas

The Swiss started against Girona and had some very good minutes until he was replaced by Idumbo. The player from Augsburg had the clearest chances in the first half and was very active both offensively and defensively, a performance that pleased his coach, who praised him after the match: “It was not easy to debut starter away from home for Vargas in a match like this. He had a very clear chance in the first half and if he had scored it perhaps everything would have been different. “It gives us pause, he is going to contribute a lot because he has talent and he also wants to.”

With Recovered Ejuke and Vargas fully adapted to the team, García Pimienta has enough resources to raise the team’s aggressiveness one more point. In fact, against Espanyol, Isaac Romero will be suspended and there is a high possibility that the Catalan coach will use these three attackers to receive the parakeet team at the Sánchez-Pizjuán. We’ll just have to see how the Nigerian continues to evolve in this week of training ahead.