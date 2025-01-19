Volkswagen, Seat, Toyota, Bridgestone, Dana Automoción, John Deere and Michelin are the companies in the automotive sector that have achieved the ‘Top Employer’ certification in Spain in its latest edition.

Specifically, Volkswagen Group Spain Distribution has obtained this certificate for the eleventh consecutive yearbringing the company a total of 26 recognitions in the field of people management.

The director of People and Organization of Volkswagen Group Spain Distribution, Ricardo Bacchini, has pointed out that updating certification requirements with aspects such as sustainability, well-being or the use of Artificial Intelligence “drives them to continue developing their people management strategy.”

People at the center of the business model

In turn, Toyota revalidates this certificate, which distinguishes it as one of the best companies to work for, for the sixth consecutive year. The Japanese manufacturer has pointed out that this shows that “it puts people at the center of its business model.”by developing a ‘Customer Centric’ organization, harmonizing the needs of the company in terms of culture, structure and people, supporting the business and ensuring the organization and talent necessary for the present and the future.”

As for Bridgestone, in addition to including its manufacturing plants and its sales division on the Spanish list, it has managed to obtain European certification. For its part, Michelin has renewed its ‘Top Employer’ certificate for the eighth consecutive year, which demonstrates “the organization’s commitment to achieving a work environment of the highest quality.”

The general director of Michelin Spain Portugal, María Paz Robina Rosat, has declared that obtaining this certification represents “further recognition of its labor policies.” “Social innovation continues to permeate Michelin’s culture, placing people at the center of its decisions, as demonstrated by various initiatives around diversity, talent management, work environment and training and development,” he emphasized.