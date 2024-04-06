The Dubai Police General Command announced its contribution of one million dirhams in support of the “Mother’s Endowment” campaign, which was launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, to establish an endowment fund worth one billion dirhams to support the education of millions of individuals about… the world.

The “Mother’s Endowment” campaign, which falls under the umbrella of the “Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives” Foundation – and was launched to coincide with the holy month of Ramadan – aims to honor mothers, by providing every person with the opportunity to donate in their mother’s name to the “Mother’s Endowment,” and supporting less fortunate communities and individuals. Luck in a sustainable manner, by supporting their education process, which provides sustainable opportunities to improve their quality of life, and contributes to their stability and qualification for the labor markets.

Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, confirmed that the campaign consolidates the UAE’s leadership position globally in humanitarian work, and confirms its reputation as an inspiring model in consolidating the values ​​of filial piety, compassion, affection and solidarity among members of society, through sustainable global endowment projects and campaigns targeting all… People everywhere, with education and empowerment.

He added: “We at the Dubai Police General Command confirm our support for the (Mother’s Endowment) campaign, which honors mothers’ giving, and at the same time complements the qualitative successes achieved by previous Ramadan campaigns launched by the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives Foundation, out of our belief that social responsibility A national and humanitarian duty.”

The “Mother’s Endowment” campaign succeeded in exceeding its targets in less than three weeks, and contributions to the campaign before the end of the holy month of Ramadan reached one billion and 484 million dirhams.

The “Mother’s Endowment” campaign continues to receive contributions to the Endowment Fund from institutions and individuals through six main channels, namely the website dedicated to the campaign, Mothersfund.ae, while the campaign’s call center receives contributions from contributors to the Endowment via the toll-free number 8009999. It is also possible to participate in the campaign via Through bank transfer to the campaign account via the approved account number AE790340003708472909201 at Emirates Islamic Bank in UAE dirhams. The “Mother Endowment” campaign also provides the option to donate via text messages to the initiative by sending a message with the word “Mom” or “Mother” to users of the “Du” and “Etisalat from” networks. e” in the Emirates on the following numbers: 1034, 1035, 1036, 1038. Contribution to the campaign can be made through the “Dubai Now” application, under the “Donations” category, or through the Dubai platform for community contributions “Jood” (Jood.ae).

Abdullah Al-Marri:

The campaign confirms the UAE's reputation as an inspiring model in consolidating the values ​​of filial piety, compassion, affection and solidarity among members of society.

To view the topic in full, please click on this link