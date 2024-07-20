Ciudad Juárez— At noon on Saturday, July 20, the temperature will reach 35.5 degrees Celsius (96 Fahrenheit), while the maximum of 36.6 degrees Celsius (98 Fahrenheit) is expected at 4:00 p.m., according to the Weather Channel.

The weather report says the sky will be partly cloudy with a maximum probability of precipitation of 24 percent.

Wind speeds are expected to range from 6 to 16 kilometers per hour (4 to 10 miles per hour), according to a report by Weather.com.