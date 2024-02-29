With this taxi you can reach 303 km/h and it won't even cost you the world.

Subtly thick. That's exactly what you hardly see anymore these days. Today's styling trends are really over the top. Nowadays you can show that you are doing well.

This was not the case twenty years ago, when there were many options for working decently. Even if you ordered a very big superlimo in Bottrop. The car you see in the images is a taxi that runs at 303 km/h. It is a Brabus E 6.1 of the W211 generation.

The basis for that car is the Mercedes-Benz E500, the top model in the range before the E55 AMG came along. Perhaps the first owner could not or did not want to wait for that.

Brabus E 6.1 V8

Of course, there will have been people who thought this E 6.1 was a bit wrong, because you can see that it is a little faster. For example, there is a Brabus body kit with different bumpers at the front and rear. And check out those wheels! They are two-piece Brabus rims with a diameter of only 18 inches. Behind the rim you then see the enormous Brabus brakes, which are not there for decoration.

Four exhausts protrude from the rear of this mighty Mercedes-Benz. Oh well, if you have four fake exhausts on a four-cylinder engine these days, four real stainless steel exhausts on a naturally aspirated 6.1 liter engine are also allowed.

Taxi runs at 303 km/h

That 6.1 engine is something special. In terms of power (426 hp) and torque (600 Nm), it is slightly less fortunate than the E55 AMG (476 hp and 700 Nm) and the later E63 AMG (510 hp and 610 Nm). In terms of performance, the Brabus is clearly an Autobahnstromer, because sprinting from 0-100 km/h takes 'no less than' 5 seconds, but this taxi can easily reach 303 km/h. The Brabus sounds the best (subjectively) and is still extremely smooth and powerful. With such a large hub engine you always have sufficient power and torque at your disposal. Which is also not unpleasant: they are very reliable engines.

That's good to know, because this copy has already run 211,014 km. That sounds like a lot, but it really isn't that bad. Just over 10,000 km per year is nothing for such an oversized engine. In any case, in many cases the mileage does not mean much, especially if it has all been long stretches and that is exactly what this car was built for. As we say in the title, this taxi that runs at 303 km/h costs only 23,950 euros. Actually no money, right? Interested? You can view the ad here!

This article This taxi runs at 303 km/h and costs only 23,950 euros first appeared on Autoblog.nl.

#taxi #runs #kmh #costs #euros