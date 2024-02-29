In implementation of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, the “Mohamed bin Zayed Water Initiative” was launched today to confront the urgent global challenge of water scarcity.

The initiative aims to enhance awareness of the importance and seriousness of the water scarcity crisis at the international level, in addition to accelerating the development of innovative technological solutions to address it, in addition to testing the effectiveness of these solutions to confront this worsening global challenge.

The initiative also aims to enhance cooperation with partners and concerned parties in the world to accelerate the pace of technological innovation to deal with water scarcity, expand the scope of international cooperation, and seek to increase investments aimed at overcoming this challenge for the benefit of current and future generations.

The initiative's Board of Directors is chaired by His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, while His Excellency Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Executive Affairs Authority, serves as Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors.

The Board of Directors includes His Excellency Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, His Excellency Mohammed bin Hassan Al Suwaidi, Minister of Investment, His Excellency Dr. Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahak Al Shamsi, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, and His Excellency Maryam Mohammed Hareb Al Muhairi, Head of the International Affairs Office at the Diwan. The presidency, His Excellency Faisal Abdulaziz Al-Bannai, Secretary-General of the Advanced Technology Research Council, His Excellency Abdullah Al-Alaa, Assistant Secretary of State for Energy and Sustainability Affairs, David Scott, Advisor to the President of the Executive Affairs Authority, and Ray Dalio, founder of Bridgewater Investment Company.