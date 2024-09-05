Through the social program called Young People Building the Future The federal government of Mexico seeks Help young people aged 18 to 29 who are neither studying nor working.

Through this social program of the Ministry of Welfare, young people between 18 and 29 years of age They receive a monthly deposit equivalent to the minimum wage, which in 2024 is 7 thousand 572 pesos..

In addition, those who are beneficiaries of the social program Young People Building the Future also They have access to medical care provided by the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS), which includes illness, maternity and work risks..

Now, in order to receive the minimum wage and the services of the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS), Young people will have to meet the following 10 requirements:

*Be between 18 and 29 years old at the time of applying for the training activity.

*Under penalty of perjury, declare that you are not working or studying at the time of registering for the Program.

*Current official identification.

*CURP.

*Proof of address (electricity, water, property tax or telephone) no older than 3 months from when it was issued.

*Register on the Digital Platform on your own or with the assistance of personnel authorized by the Ministry of Labor and Social Welfare (STPS), providing the information required in the registration form.

*Photograph of the registered young person with face uncovered, without edits or modifications, holding the registration form provided by the Program.

*Accept the terms of the commitment letter where you agree to comply with the Operating Rules and other provisions that apply to you as a participant in the Program.

*Authorize the use of your personal data by the STPS, in accordance with the regulations in force on the matter.

*Foreigners must present a valid official document proving their legal stay in the country, issued by the corresponding immigration authorities.

This social welfare program gives more money than the Pension and also IMSS/Photo: Freepik

It is worth mentioning that The money received by the beneficiaries of this social program from the Ministry of Welfare is deposited directly into the cards of the Banco del Bienestar on a monthly basis

Finally, registration dates for new beneficiaries of Jóvenes Construyendo el Futuro have not yet been announced, but it should be noted that this is done through the digital platform enabled for this purpose.