The Second Free Practice of the Bahrain Grand Prix gave a surprise again, first with the victory of Daniel Ricciardo with RB, now he did it Mercedes with Lewis Hamilton leading 1-2, who showed that he still has the driving touch that he had lost last season where Red Bull dominated.

In this new opportunity, the Mercedes took advantage of Red Bull's problems again to take the top positions. Hamilton remained in important positions for much of the session but it was not until the final part when he quickened his pace and managed to close in first position.

George Russell He also took advantage and made second place to his teammate with a very close time, testing the W15 leaving good impressions for the engineers who in the tests were happy with the results they now verified.

Lewis Hamilton was leader of PL2 | Photo: X Formula 1

Red Bull is once again on duty

Max Verstappen and Czech Perez They did not improve much compared to the first session of the day. Max Verstappen remained in sixth place. The champion complained on more than one occasion to his team about driving problems, a situation that caused him not to be among the best places.

Sergio “Checo” Pérez For its part, in the first test it was in 12th place, now it closed in 10th place, although it rose two positions, it fell very short, as demonstrated in the preseason. In total they were two complicated practices hoping that they can improve

this Friday.

Practice 3 and Qualifying for the Bahrain Grand Prix will take place this Friday, March 1. There the Mexican driver will seek to improve his numbers and in the process be among the first on the starting grid on Sunday.