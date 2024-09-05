Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/05/2024 – 15:55

The National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel) confirmed to the Supreme Federal Court (STF) that Starlink, the satellite internet provider of businessman Elon Musk, complied with the decision to take X offline. Last Tuesday, the 3rd, the company reversed its previous decision and announced that it would comply with the order of Minister Alexandre de Moraes.

Anatel reported that Starlink blocked its 224,458 accesses in the country, which corresponds to 0.5% of the total accesses via computer in Brazil. The blockage was carried out as of 6:06 pm this Wednesday, the 3rd.

Last Sunday, the 1st, Starlink announced that it would not take down X until Moraes released the company’s accounts. The minister blocked the funds because he understood that Starlink is part of the same economic group as X, and therefore could be held responsible for the company’s debts to the courts. The network did not pay fines it received for failing to comply with court orders to take down profiles, the value of which exceeds R$18 million.