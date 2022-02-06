On the Bugatti Veyron and Chironand also in other recent hypercars, theair brake is the system designed to allow braking in an extremely short distance after reaching very high travel speeds. Together with a classic braking system, the ingenious wing of these cars uses aerodynamic flows to impose a barrier to advancement, helping the driver not to put too much strain on the discs.

The Russians of Garage 54youtubers who in the past have put eight-wheeled Fiats on the road and who often play with ice, have decided to use the same principle on a Lada 1600. The car, typically and strongly Russian, can in fact brake thanks to the hydraulic lifting of the roof, which opens exactly like a hatch in the floor.

A video explains how the system works, with a subsequent test carried out on a snow-covered straight. The conductor of the channel said that the air brake of the Lada is actually working, but he also admitted that changes will be needed to make it more efficient. He also specified that opening the roof the cold air is definitely not very pleasant, and moreover he could very well have expected it.

Another problem is the resistance of the lifting system: at higher speeds there is in fact the risk of a detachment of the roof. Clearly a Lada 1600 cannot reach particularly excessive speed peaks. But at the end of the video the test ends with a break anyway, which is why it can be said that the system will need further tests and above all reinforcements. So wait for new tests, perhaps still made in Russia, before trying it at home: even if, frankly, we tend to advise against such a modification.