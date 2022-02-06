Genoa – For almost a time the blue “nouvelle vague” embarrasses a very ambitious France and after a quarter of an hour it forces the 60,000 of the Stade de France in Paris to silence: the goal of the rookie Menoncello, a small masterpiece of balance after a precise kick-pass by Garbisi, carries on the Italy that had to play the role of sparring partner for those who aim to get their hands on the Tournament and, in the name of grandeur, for next year’s home World Cup.

The second part will reveal itself more inaccessible for the men of the coach Kieran Crowley and will lead to the Bleus the victory with an offensive bonus and the top of the standings, in cohabitation with Ireland. The face to face among the favorites already next Saturday, again in Paris.

To measure progress, It is necessary to reduce the liabilities and be able to offer convincing longer and longer brackets. The score that marks the 33rd consecutive defeat of the Azzurri is heavy, 37-10, not ruinous; the goals suffered are five, in very slight progress compared to the last black seasons. Good spirit of sacrifice and, at least for the first 40 ‘, the ability to close the spaces. The rain, which at times falls dense, can be a good ally for those who defend (the best Negri and Zanon) and a pitfall for those who try to build without being able to count on high rhythms, on sudden variations, specialties of the Bleus.

“There was good concentration. But not always. And against teams of this kind it is enough to give up a second to go into difficulty “, observes Michele Lamaro, young captain of a team that after Varney and Garbisi sends other millennials onto the scene such as Menoncello (his debut goal in Paris) and, in the final, the talent Marin.

A first drop in attention comes when Varney badly loses the ball handing it over to Jelonch: it is the goal that bridges the disadvantage and brings back a bit of clarity among the French who score when the first half is about to expire by finding the right spread. Villiere is an unforgiving sprinter and is about to have an afternoon to put on file.

The aggressiveness of the French ball hunters rises in tone in a recovery that the Italians have to live for a long time in their territory, often more and more restricted. The foot play, modest, never manages to relieve the pressure. It is at the points of contact that the match changes direction: the Bleus conquer ovals, burst into force with Danty and Aldritt and find wings at the feet of Villiere first and then of Penaud offshore. Collected the fourth goal, the French do not give up and, after a last attack by the Azzurri (not even a point in the second 40 ‘), the only noteworthy in the second half, they offer Villiere the usual exploited chance of the hat-trick, with dive for the benefit of photographers.

Sunday, at the Olimpicothe difficult road to progress passes through England, defeated by a measure, 20-17, at Murrayfield from an increasingly ambitious Scotland.

Classification: France 5 (+27), Ireland 5 (+22), Scotland 4, England 1, Italy 0. Saturday Wales-Scotland and France-Ireland, Sunday Italy-England.

Unlimited access to all site content € 1 / month for 3 months, then € 3.99 / month for 3 months Unlock unlimited access to all content on the site





SUBSCRIBE HERE TO THE ALL GENOA, ALL SAMP AND ALL SPICE NEWSLETTERS