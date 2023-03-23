The New York grand jury had to meet again this Wednesday to make a decision regarding the investigation carried out by a court in that city, against former President Donald Trump.

(We recommend reading: Why could Donald Trump be accused of a criminal offense?).

From this Tuesday, District Attorney Alvin Bragg has provided evidence of an alleged payment of $130,000 that a Trump lawyer would have made to porn actress Stormy Daniels in order to keep her silent. and he will not count the intimate encounters he had with the tycoon.

That is why in the United States they are waiting for the decision that will be made by that court, since In the event that they determine that Trump is responsible for the facts that are accused of him, he would become the first former president of that country to be accused of criminal offenses.

(Also: Who is Stormy Daniels, the porn actress who has Donald Trump in trouble?).

And the commotion over a possible arrest is so great that Artificial intelligence experts have recreated what would be the scene of the New York police capturing the tycoon. Here we share some of the images:

Image created with artificial intelligence.

So far the court’s decision is not known, but it is said that in case Trump is accused of the crimes, he would travel from his Mar-a-Lago mansion in Palm Beach (Florida) and turn himself in to the police to make his arrest official.

For now, the facilities of the Prosecutor’s Office and the ‘Trump Tower’, in New York, They continue to be guarded by police officers who installed security barricades to prevent possible excesses.

Image created with artificial intelligence.

See the complete gallery:

JUAN PABLO CONTRERAS RIVERS

LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL

Read more news…

Donald Trump: how would his presidential campaign look if he is charged today?

Stormy Daniels talks could disbar Donald Trump’s lawyer

Trump: when would the case decision on alleged payment to a porn actress be known?