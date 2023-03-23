Thursday, March 23, 2023
Cycling | Cycling routes will change in Hakaniemi from Friday

March 23, 2023
in World Europe
Cycling | Cycling routes will change in Hakaniemi from Friday

The main route for cycling will move to a detour in Helsinki’s Hakaniemi.

22.3. 21:18

Cycling routes will change in Hakaniemi during the spring, the city of Helsinki informs. The changes are due to the expansion of the Kruunusillat light rail construction site.

The bike path connecting Sörnäinen rantatie and Hakaniemenranta will move from Hakaniemenkatu to a circular route on Friday, March 24. from

Cyclists are guided from Sörnäinen beach road along Näkinkulku to Hakaniemenranta. The circuit is paved, fenced and guided.

Exception arrangements enter into force on 24.3. Picture: The City of Helsinki

Also The pedestrian crossing on the southern edge of Hakaniemenkatu will be partially closed. The crosswalk at Näkinkuja will be taken out of use, and pedestrians will be directed through the intersection of Sörnäinen rantatie and Hakaniemenkatu.

The arrangements are estimated to be valid until the end of 2023.

