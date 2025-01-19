The importance of good ‘sleep hygiene’ goes beyond feeling rested when you wake up. Sleeping properly is essential for physical and mental healthsince it influences essential functions such as hormonal regulationhe strengthening the immune system and the ability to concentrate. However, many people face great difficulties when it comes to fall asleep on Sundaysa phenomenon that could have its roots in what is known as ‘social jet lag‘.

This term describes the mismatch between sleep patterns that we follow during work days and weekends. While from Monday to Friday we usually keep more structured schedules Due to our obligations, on weekends we tend to go to bed later and wake up hours later, disrupting our biological clock, which results in the well-known problems falling asleep on Sunday and consequently starting the week with less energy. However, a recent study published in the ‘Journal of Applied Physiology‘ and led by Michael Dial, a researcher at the University of Nevada, has shed light on the negative effects of ‘social jet lag’ and way to combat it to start Monday with energy.

The experiments, carried out with mice in a controlled environment, assigned the animals to different groups: some with constant schedules and others with a four-hour delay in your sleep cyclesimulating a more relaxed weekend before returning to the routine.

The results were conclusive, the mice that experienced the well-known ‘social jet lag’ showed a deterioration in key aspects such as the management of blood glucosethe regulation of body weight and his physical fitness. Even when it was introduced physical activity As part of your routine, this only partially offset the effects adverse. According to the study authors, “social jet lag appears to be a potent circadian rhythm disruptor that affects exercise-induced training adaptations.”









How to combat social jet lag and sleep better on Sundays

The key, according to experts, lies in maintain consistent sleep schedules throughout the entire week. That is, reduce the difference between work hours and weekend hours to less than 30 minutes. This implies always go to bed and get up at the same timeeven on rest days.

Furthermore, exposure to natural light in the morning can help synchronize the internal clock and improve sleep quality. Light acts as a natural regulator of the circadian cycle, sending signals to the brain to adjust blood levels. melatoninthe hormone that induces sleep.