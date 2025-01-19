He Seville yesterday managed to defeat Girona in Montilivi (1-2) in the match corresponding to the twentieth day of LaLiga EA Sports. The team led by Garcia Pimienta They went into the break with a disadvantage on the scoreboard, but were able to turn the game around in the second half with goals from Saúl and Lukebakio and leave with the three points at stake. In this way, in addition to the valuable victory, they also managed to come back from a duel for the first time this season.

They have been to date this season twelve occasions in which Sevilla has seen the rival score the first goal of the match, and only in Girona did they manage to overcome it to take the three points. On the previous eleven occasions the matches ended in three occasions with a tie (Athletic, Osasuna and Valencia) with the rest of the matches (8) finally counted as defeats (Villarreal, Girona, Alavés, Barcelona, ​​Real Sociedad, Leganés, Atlético de Madrid and Real Madrid).

In this way, García Pimienta manages to cross out one of his pending tasks after playing 20 days in the League. In the absence of the remainder of the day being played this Sunday, with the possibility that García Pimienta’s team will be surpassed in the table, Sevilla is currently ninth with 26 points. Of the eight clubs that currently surpass it in the standings, it has only been able to defeat Girona so far.

Win again away from Nervión

In Montilivi, Sevilla also achieved its second victory of the season as a visitor in LaLiga. Curiously, the first also occurred in Catalan lands when defeat Espanyol 0-2 on Friday, October 25. He will no longer visit this autonomous community since the match against Barcelona in the first round was held in Montjuic and then Sevilla was clearly surpassed by the rival (5-1).









In this edition of the Copa del Rey, Sevilla did manage to win away from home to Las Rozas and Olot before being eliminated with a embarrassing defeat against Almería on January 4. All these clubs are of lower category.

In their next outing, Sevilla will have to face the Getafe next Saturday, February 1 in a duel that will start at 2 p.m. Yesterday the Madrid team managed to neutralize Flick’s Barça (1-1).