WP: Trump may create an audit commission with Musk’s participation if he wins

If he wins the election, US presidential candidate Donald Trump may create a special commission with the participation of businessmen, which will conduct an audit of government programs. This is about reports The Washington Post, citing sources.

“Trump and his advisers have been discussing for months the possibility of creating a commission headed by prominent businessmen that would review government records to identify thousands of programs that should be cut,” the publication claims.

According to the publication, American billionaire Elon Musk may become one of the entrepreneurs on the commission. The article notes that the businessman “made it clear that he would not be against” taking part.

Trump previously said that if he wins the election in November, he would like to see Musk as his adviser.