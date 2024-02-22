This Wednesday, February 21, he was found dead. Luis Flores Gómez, the leading guide of a group of 12 climbers from Guadalajara, Jalisco.

(Also read: They left California for Mexico to go to the dentist, but when they returned the worst thing happened to them).

The climbers had been reported missing after undertaking a climb last Saturday, February 17 in the Pico de Orizaba, the highest mountain in Mexico, also known as Citlaltépetl.

The General Coordination of Civil Protection of the Government of Puebla announced the discovery of Flores Gómez's body at 4,600 meters above sea level. Of the initial group of climbers, 10 were located and rescued between Saturday and Monday, and, unfortunately, the death of a woman was reported due to serious injuries and exposure to extreme temperatures.

In the midst of this panorama, the search continues for the last member of the group.

(Continue reading: 'Friend realize': woman published photo kissing a man and exposed infidelity).

The Pico de Orizaba: a natural giant



The Pico de Orizaba stands as the highest mountain in Mexico, reaching 5,636 meters above sea level. This volcano is a source of life, giving rise to rivers such as Blanco, Cotaxtla, Jamapa, Metlac and Orizaba, which are vital for the Papaloapan basin and the Balsas River.

In addition to being a water pillar for more than 30 municipalities between Puebla and Veracruz, the Pico de Orizaba is home to rich biodiversity, protecting unique flora and fauna species in its high mountain environments.

(Of interest: They reveal an absurd motive for the murder of singer Chuy Montana at a party with friends).

From the top of this volcano, the Blanco, Cotaxtla, Jamapa, Metlac and Orizaba rivers originate.

The Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources highlights Citlaltépetl as one of the most impressive and elevated volcanoes in the Mexican volcanic system, highlighting its ecological and cultural importance.

More news in EL TIEMPO

What is the most visited beach in Latin America that is less than 4 hours from Bogotá?

The controversies that the ambassador to Mexico, Moisés Ninco Daza, has been involved in

The scientific answer to why Mexicans tolerate spicy food more

*This content was made with the assistance of artificial intelligence, based on information from El Universal (GDA), and was reviewed by the journalist and an editor.