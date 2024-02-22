The IMF announced the risks for the global monetary system due to the confiscation of Russian assets

If the West confiscates sovereign Russian assets, significant risks will arise for the global monetary system. Director of the Communications Department of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Julie Kozak warned about this, reports RIA News.

She explained that retaliatory measures could follow, as well as legal proceedings. The economist also pointed out that in the event of a decision on confiscation, the West must have “sufficient legal grounds.”

Earlier it became known that ten Western experts from Belgium, France, Germany, Japan, the Netherlands, Great Britain and the United States recognized the confiscation of frozen Russian assets as legal. Lawyers argue that the confiscation of assets of a sovereign state does not contradict international law, since Russia itself violated its norms