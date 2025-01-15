One of the aspects of technology that manufacturers focus most on is that products be portable, since people want to enjoy their devices anywhere and anytime, so they have to be as small as possible.

This is something that Kodak, the legendary photography brand, has taken literally, and the clear example of this is the new film projector they have, the Kodak Luma 150. This is a projector Portable and compact designed to take cinema anywheresince its small size makes it ideal to carry in a backpack or bag, allowing you to enjoy your favorite movies and series on a big screen.

The Kodak Luma 150 has a 854 x 480 pixel native resolution and a maximum supported resolution of 1080p Full HD, giving you sharp and detailed images. Its 150 lumens brightness is perfect for low light environmentsguaranteeing an immersive visual experience.

The Luma 150 supports a variety of connections, including HDMI, USB, and microSD, allowing you to connect a wide variety of devices such as smartphones, tablets, computers and multimedia players. Furthermore, it has wireless connectivity via AirPlay and Miracast, making it easy to stream content from compatible devices.

Other notable features of the projector Kodak Luma 150 are its integrated speaker, which allows you to enjoy the sound without having to connect external speakers, and its internal battery, which provides you with several hours of autonomy. Right now you can get one through an offer on Amazon, where The Kodak Luma 150 is for 257 euros.