Cristiano Ronaldo’s future will continue to be linked to Al-Nassr. The Portuguese will renew with the Saudi Arabian club for one more season with a new megacontract of stratospheric dimensions when he is just a few days away from turning 40.

According to the Saudi media The Khabarthe Portuguese striker will continue wearing yellow for another season and in exchange will receive 183 million euroswith a monthly salary of 15.25 million, 3.8 per month and 550,000 euros per day.

Although Cristiano will continue to bathe in gold until June 2026, the truth is that his salary is lower than the one he received until now, since at the moment he earns 200 million euros per year. Yes indeed, will continue to be the highest paid athlete per seasonahead of Shohei Ohtani (700 million in 10 years) and baseball player Juan Soto (765 million dollars in 15 years).

In addition to that impressive salary, the Al-Nassr board has convinced Cristiano Ronaldo granting him 5% of the club’s ownershipso the Portuguese will become the owner of one of the most important teams in Saudi Arabia.

One of Cristiano Ronaldo’s headaches during his time at Al-Nassr are titles. The Portuguese forward has not yet won anything with the Saudi club and has asked for signings to change this dynamic.





The Portuguese wants players he trusts around him and would have requested the incorporation of Casemiroaccording to the newspaper Brandwith whom he coincided at Real Madrid. Given this request, Al-Nassr would have accepted and would work to sign the Brazilian.