Before taking the alternative in Nimes, back in 2002, César Jiménez locked himself with six bulls in sales to say goodbye as a novillero -a similar story we will live this season with Marco Pérez, which is so expectation between the … fans-, in a «Of the most important afternoons of my career». Jiménez was the leader of the ranks the following two seasons, even exceeding one hundred runs. The Monumental Madrid in 2006 came out on the big door, followed by an unequal race. “Idas and goings, with spikes and not very long,” as the bullfighter explains, who hung the deals in 2016.

Almost ten years later, he announced in the welcome room of the sales his return to the ring. It will be a single afternoon, in Arenas de San Pedro on April 13 Sunday of Ramos. «I retired nine years ago, but I stopped feeling bullfighter beforeS », César told Alfonso Santiago, who presented the act. «I stopped feeling the profession as it is, training, thinking about improving and everything that entails. It is another way of living, but I want to feel those sensations again even if it is timely».

For makers, it does not seem to have retired. Keep your picture as always. “He is very thin, whenever I saw him I thought he was to reappear,” said Alberto García, CEO of Tauroemotion. «I have to put some dresses»The bullfighter confessed. “I think I am taking good physical form, although it is hard for me to take the rhythm to the onslaught,” since it cannot go to the field with the storm there are. “But I’m preparing as if I were going to fight the season».

Although who is a bullfighter is forever, even if he retired, he explained that “I had stopped being a bullfighter,” because “I have always tried to face my way of life trying to have something to say; That’s why I retired in Parla, because I didn’t feel the same. He also looked back at his beginnings, those “years of splendor”, with the real estate boom and consumerism, in which “It was easier to fight more and it was all bigger. The party was in all media ». And he gave a touch of attention to entrepreneurs, to “open the posters”, because they are different times, and you need to give way to young people.

He also sees changes in the public, especially in sales: «In my enclosure there was a good atmosphere, but people were hard. Those 90s was a stronger sector than now. Subsequently, when I confirmed, I did find a large part of the fans wanting to push me to triumph, “although he stressed that” they have always treated me well and I have felt respected. “

Even if he hung the junk, he has never been disconnected from the world of the bull: he has been an entrepreneur, livestock, attorney, and, currently, commentator. “I have touched a little all the sticks above, and it has helped me to understand all the levels of the bull world.” And it is clear that, “after being a bullfighter, the most beautiful thing is to be proxy.” That has also helped him to have another perspective «that gives you time and being out. It does not evolve the same from the pressure. I stopped thinking about bullfighter, but You always think about the bull and these years I have continued to turn it».

On the poster he explained that “it is a cartelazo, with two bullfighters at an extraordinary moment, with that freshness and illusion that the figures have to have.” Although he added that he does not think much about the poster, because «I would like to be up to it or be above, but it is not the priority. I want to be really well, but I can’t compare myself with the site they have two right now».

Alberto García thanked “the bet of the City Council, because it makes Arenas one of the most recognized peoples in the province and also in Spain for their way of treating bullfighting celebrations”, since three are organized during the season. Since Tauroemotion took the reins of the Coso, rare has been the time it has not been filled: «It is a town of six thousand inhabitants, and more than once more people have gotten into the square than inhabitants».

«We understand that Bullfighting is cultural heritage, and that bulls generate economic activity and advertising to the very large people», Replied Juan Carlos Sánchez, mayor of Arenas, who has always opted for bullfighting, and is being a fundamental pillar for this boom to continue in the town of Abulense.