It is well known that at this time the famous Charles Martinet is no longer the current voice of Super Mario and many of its characters from that universe, news that came last year when it was discovered in the trailers of the latest installment for Switch that the character’s accent was different. However, Nintendo has confirmed that he was given the post of ambassador of Mariowhich involves attending company events around the world to meet fans.

During the newest edition of Nintendo Live 2024 Sydney Australiathe interpreter has been invited to meet many fans of the saga of Marioand during his participation he was interviewed to summarise his career in the company and what it has meant to give voice to the plumber. Among these questions he was asked about his favourite titles from the brand, commenting on many 3D releases, given that they are his favourites.

First he mentions that Super Mario Galaxy He finds it fascinating. Then he talks about Super Mario 64, 3D World, Sunshine and even the most recent AAA size, Odyssey. He also recalls his role as Luigisaying that his heart is touched by the franchise dedicated to him going through giant mansions hunting ghosts.

Here is the full interview:

Charles Martinet is an American voice actor best known for providing the iconic voice of Mario, the popular Nintendo video game character, since the 1990s. Martinet began voicing Mario in 1991 and has voiced the character in numerous games in the series, including iconic titles such as Super Mario 64, Super Mario Sunshine, Super Mario Galaxy, and many others. In addition to Mario, Charles Martinet has also voiced other characters in the Mario universe, including Luigi, Wario, Waluigi, and several other supporting characters. His signature “It’s-a me, Mario!” has become a well-known phrase around the world. Martinet has been a central figure in Mario’s popularity for decades, and his work has been instrumental in bringing life and personality to one of the most iconic characters in video game history. In August 2023, it was announced that Martinet would retire from voicing Mario, but would continue to work with Nintendo in a new role as “Mario Ambassador,” promoting the franchise at various events and activities.

For now it is not known if he will give voice to it again. Mariobut there is a certainty that he will attend the events of Nintendo.

Author’s note: Even though he no longer voices the character, I imagine that at least the payment must be worth it. I don’t doubt that Nintendo will pay for all his travel expenses as well.