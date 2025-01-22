The dwelling remains a cause for concern today. Barcelona residents, for example, consider access to an apartment as one of the biggest problems in the city today, only behind insecurity. The rentals have seen their fees rise and those interested in buy They have also confirmed that prices are skyrocketing.

Thus, the average house price in Spain It reached 2,479 euros per square meter in December 2024, 14.78% more than a year ago, according to the latest data from the real estate consultancy Pisos.com. The portal has analyzed the situation in more detail and has confirmed that the most notable increases occurred in Catalonia (2.96%), followed by Aragón and Castilla y León.

Barcelona, ​​however, is not the most expensive capital in Spain. San Sebastián has the record, with the square meter at 6,752 euros, and Madrid also exceeds 6,000 euros. The Catalan capital, like Palma, has seen how the average for the square meter is above 5,000 euros: specifically, 5,373 euros, a figure that is almost double the Catalan average.

Almost half the price of the most expensive areas

The most expensive houses in Barcelona, ​​according to data from last December, continue to be in the districts of Sarrià-Sant Gervasi, L’Eixample and Les Corts, while the cheapest are located in Nou Barris, Sant Andreu and Horta-Guinardó. However, from the Pisos.com study there is a notable fact and that is that precisely the most economical areas have seen the sharpest quarterly increases.









Thus, in the last three months Horta-Guinardó has experienced a price increase of 8.24%; Nou Barris, 7.54%; and Sant Andreu, 7.39%. Only Les Corts has seen a slight drop, -0.16%. Furthermore, looking back and comparing figures with respect to a year ago, these districts are also the most affected by the price boom. Thus, in Horta-Guinardó prices have grown by 19.54%, while in Sant Martí they have grown by 18.88% and Nou Barris, by 17.74%.

By price per square meter, the 6,731 euros from Sarrià and 6,515 in l’Eixample, while in Nou Barris it is half, 3,110 euros, according to the real estate portal. Next in the ranking of best prices is Sant Andreu, although the price here already rises to 3,910 euros per square meter.

Nou Barris: 3,110 euros per square meter.

Sant Andreu: 3,910 euros per square meter.

Horta-Guinardó: 4,170 euros per square meter.

Sants-Montjuïc: 4,319 euros per square meter.

Ciutat Vella: 5,123 euros per square meter.

Sant Martí: 5,481 euros per square meter.

Gràcia: 5,588 euros per square meter.

Les Corts: 5,984 euros per square meter.

Eixample: 6,515 euros per square meter.

Sarrià-Sant Gervasi: 6,731 euros per square meter.

Prices in Barcelona are, however, far from the averages recorded in other Spanish areas. According to Pisos.com, the capital with the cheapest apartments for sale per square meter is Jaenwith 1,274 euros per square meter and there are municipalities at even more shocking prices: the cheapest is the square meter in Albalate del Arzobispo (Teruel): there the square meter is 249 euros.