Real Madrid is facing an almost impossible mission in the Champions League. With three wins and three losses so far, the whites need to win their remaining two games in the league, and hope that the results of the rest of the games are good for them, to get into the top eight and avoid the round of 16. To begin with, tonight they face an almost hopeless Salzburg and on the last day they will visit Brest, the revelation of this edition. Right now, the whites remain four points behind eighth place with two rounds remaining.

Coach Carlo Ancelotti seemed resigned to the qualifying situation. “We have to score as many points as possible and see where we stay in the standings. Tomorrow is a vital match in this sense,” he acknowledged. Although he will be able to count on Kylian Mbappé at a high level, as he himself recognized. “I played well against Las Palmas, but I think I can do better,” he said.

Having scored just three goals in Real Madrid’s 12 games in all competitions up to and including the meeting with Athletic Bilbao, Mbappé has since found his shooting boots and now has 12 goals in LaLiga — to rank second in the scorers table—and 17 in total.

“I’m calm. When you are a player like me, with what was expected of me, it is normal for people to talk. They can talk bad, but for me it’s not personal. In the world of football, when you play well they speak well and when you don’t, they speak badly,” he said. “I have never been a shy player, but when you come to a team like Real Madrid, which has won everything in the last season, you have to come with humility,” he said.

The Frenchman explained that he could not “come demanding a team that has just won the Champions League. Football doesn’t work like that. I’m not going to put a number of goals. If I can score 40, good and if I can score more, the better,” he said.

Girona, for its part, appeals for a miracle to be able to be in the next phase. They need to beat Milan at San Siro and on the last day against Arsenal at Montilivi. Although that might not be enough, it’s not up to you. Furthermore, since the rout against Valladolid (3-0) in the last game of 2024, Girona had three weeks to look for the continuity and firepower that Míchel Sánchez had missed in the first half of the season.

However, the red and white team has returned from the Christmas holidays with the same problems. They beat Alavés in Mendizorroza (0-1), but with a goal in the 91st minute in their first shot on goal, and on Saturday they lost to Sevilla (1-2).

The lack of danger and goals already led to elimination in the Copa del Rey, in the second round at the hands of a Second Federation team like Unión Deportiva Logroñés (0-0, 4-3 in the penalty shootout), and It has also been a determining factor in their virtual elimination in the Champions League.