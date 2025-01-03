As has emerged in the last few hours, the end of the year 2024 for the tycoon Jeff Bezos and his partner Lauren Sanchez it might not have been as positive as they expected. As published, the couple would have had an incident related to the Police the day before saying goodbye to the year just at the time when Sánchez was enjoying more relaxation. When the news of their wedding is still unknown and it seems that it did not finally take place last Saturday, December 28, what did take place was a surprise raid on the millionaire businessman’s yacht.

Hours before New Year’s Eve, Lauren Sánchez was sunbathing outside the ship valued at more than 500 million euros when she was surprised by a group of customs agents. Near San Bartolomé, the destination par excellence for celebrities during the weeks of the Christmas holidays, the Koru yacht was stopped and several police officers got on it with the intention of carrying out a search that lasted, according to the North American portal, three clock hours. Meanwhile, the Amazon magnate’s partner stood on the sidelines wearing a Versace bikini.

As the photographs shared by the media demonstrate, the uniformed officers interrupted Sánchez’s tranquility by carrying their weapons and black life jackets and the area they inspected for possible signs of crime was not the same area where Lauren was sunbathing. Only one of the stewards who are part of the yacht’s crew approached her to tell her the reason for the agents’ visit, which was for routine reasons.

In it, no person who was already on board the Koru was related to any matter, since the inspection was carried out normally and was not of major importance. From the photographs published in the media, it has been learned that Jeff Bezos was not with Lauren at the time of the raid, but she was accompanied by another face known in her personal life. Former NFL player and her ex-boyfriend Tony González, who is also the father of her son, was one of those who was alarmed by the presence of the agents and went outside the ship to check that everything was in order. So far, neither Lauren nor her representatives have spoken out to clarify the facts with an official version.









The one who did want to talk about another issue with which he was linked was Jeff Bezos. The news of their imminent wedding was released by the British media, which even pointed to the possible million-dollar investment in it by the tycoon. Given the rumors, Jeff Bezos denied any statement and spoke out about the figure that indicated the expense that the couple would have on their wedding. “Unless you buy a house for each of your guests, you can’t spend that much money,” he said, warning on social media that the information on his winter-themed link might not be credible while Lauren retweeted from her personal profile agreeing. with the opinion of Bezos.