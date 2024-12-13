With Christmas just around the corner, dinners, plans and gifts take up a large part of the budget. Therefore, consumers look for ways to get the best prices. In the last year, 5 million of them have chosen to download the new Dia omnichannel app and they have found in it the perfect solution to fill the pantry taking advantage of promotions and discounts.

It has been a year since the supermarket chain launched this new appan omnichannel platform that allows customers to make a complete, quick, simple and, above all, economical purchase. This app centralizes all the advantages of ClubDia, your loyalty club, and Customers have personalized promotions to save in your purchases. “At Dia we work tirelessly to make the most of the advances in new technologies in order to improve the shopping experience,” says Celia de Frutos, customer marketing director at Dia.

Beyond getting discounts, consumers are looking to make purchases from anywhere without having to go to the supermarket. Dia’s app allows access to an assortment of more than 7,000 products (both Dia brand and the main manufacturer brands) so you can get everything you need without leaving the sofa at home, you will only have to worry about being there to receive it!

Learning from customers

In the last year, the Dia app has gone constantly innovating taking into account the habits and needs of consumers. Since its launch, the app has an improved search engine that, thanks to machine learningallows you to perform smart or voice searches. In addition, you can find the Dia stores closest to your location using their geolocator.

With the intention of showing its commitment to the environment, Dia has implemented its new ‘Paper Ticket 0’ functionality. Thus, clients They can access their ticket digitally, without having to waste paper and making the purchase more sustainable. On the platform you can consult all tickets and invoices, repeat orders, find out if products are available or modify an interactive shopping list. Likewise, the supermarket chain makes available to its customers the option ecofriendly of home deliveries, with optimized and less polluting routes.

The best way to save on your shopping cart

At Dia they know how important family savings are and, to contribute to their economy, last April they launched the Lucky Wheel in the app. This fun weekly game guarantees customers prizes in the form of exclusive discounts and gift products to redeem both in physical stores and on the web.

Since its launch Nearly 3 million prizes have been distributed between gifts and discounts on New Quality Dia products, as well as economic prizes that are made available to customers in the ‘My Wallet’ section of the app to be able to use it in subsequent purchases both in store and on dia.es.

Get your favorite products at a discount in just one click. DAY

Dia has also enabled QR tools to identify the customer as a member of the ClubDay from the application without the need for an internet connection. More than 25 years ago, the supermarket chain launched this pioneering loyalty program that offers its customers exclusive advantages and personalized promotions, as well as benefits in companies that are friends of ClubDia, along with the possibility of accumulate money in the electronic wallet to be able to redeem it for future purchases.

In 2024 Dia has invested 150 million euros in promotions and personalized offers. Their clients have made the most of these advantages, since 84% of the baskets have applied one of these discounts. In addition, Dia partners with companies such as Endesa, Mapfre or Galp, among others, so that customers continue saving beyond their supermarkets.

Buying quality, becoming easier

Dia makes available to its customers a world of facilities to obtain the products that interest them most. Eight out of ten baskets purchased through the application include fresh products (an average between 10 and 15 per order), which have taken center stage along with seasonal and proximity products on consumers’ shopping lists. Among those that stand out the most are the bakery, charcuterie and cheese references, meats, fruits and vegetables, poultry, fish and eggs.

The baskets purchased through the app also frequently include heavier items, such as water bottles (1.5 and 5 liters) and milk cartons, which also occupy the first and second positions. in the ranking of most ordered products through the app. Third place goes to zucchini per unit.

The days when the most orders are made through the app are Mondays, followed by Fridays which, due to their proximity to the weekend, usually include products such as drinks and soft drinks, snacks and appetizers or ice cream, sweets and industrial pastries.

Download the Dia app and start enjoying products of the best quality without worrying about the price. Being closer to comfort and savings every day is just one click away.

Every day closer to comfort and savings. DAY