This is the Horoscope prediction by zodiac sign for Sunday, March 9, 2025. Check your sign at 20minutos.es.

Aries

As we pointed out yesterday, Mars’s favorable influence will be very helpful for everything as you want throughout this weekend, and even receive some pleasant surprise in sentimental life or with your most intimate friends. All this will prepare you to face a very difficult next week.

Taurus

Be careful with hopes and illusions, especially those related to love and pleasures. Now we are under Saturn’s domain and it is a conducive time to disappointments, since dreams are confronted with reality. If your illusions are real, you should fear nothing, but if it is the opposite, you will soon see it.

Gemini

Tendency to emotional ups and downs, moments of joy and optimism that, suddenly, could be cut when colliding with a very different reality. The first part of the day will be marked by the illusion, and in principle everything will do very well. But everything will change in the second half with an unpleasant surprise.

Cancer

Today you are going to have a very pleasant surprise related to love, something that will make you very happy and that if what you feel is real could take root and consolidate. However, if your illusions were not real, then the joy that comes today will not last just anything and in the end everything will evaporate as if it were smoke.

Leo

Be careful and look well where you put your heart and feelings. We are under Saturn’s domain, and if what you think and feel is real, then you should fear nothing. However, if not, this will be the time for the destination to put it in front of your eyes and you realize. It could be a difficult day in love.

Virgo

Do not let the difficulties, contrarities and small stones of the road bitter you and take the darkest side of your character. Although today it will not really be a bad day, it could be very different from how you expected it, and with enough unforeseen events. Try to control you, there is a risk of family discussions.

Pound

Today you must be careful with wounds, injuries or accidents, due to Saturn’s dominant influence. That does not mean that it will surely happen to you, but pay special attention if you plan to make a journey by car, or practice risk sports. You could also provoke other people.

Scorpio

You will have a fairly active and stimulating day, very conducive to travel; Or maybe, you are directly some unexpected trip. It is a day of surprises for good, or that they will end up liking you, although it has not been so at the beginning. The day is not going to come out as you had planned, but then you will end up rejoice.

Sagittarius

Be careful with illusions in love, because in the end they could end in painful disappointments. Today it will be a very predisposed day to this type of matters. Even if your relationship is consolidated on solid roots, today you will have some disagreement, motivated by family problems that affect you both.

Capricorn

Today you will feel a special desire to spend a quiet and homely day, along with your loved ones or enjoying a pleasant loneliness. However, it will be difficult for this to happen, since you will have to face small unforeseen events that will complicate things, including unexpected visits. But it won’t be a bad day.

Aquarium

You will receive a gift or some other very pleasant surprise, including the possible return to your life of a person you wanted a lot. But now we are under the domain of Saturn, and if this is good for you, it will stay in your life and bloom. Although it is not good, very soon you will see it and your joy will become sad.

Pisces

Saturn’s influence will bring you the fruit of all good things that, very often, do for other people, and almost always without receiving anything in return or sometimes, even attracting problems. But now fate will bring you a reward at the height of what you deserve, today or in this next week.