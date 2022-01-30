Remember that Nadal can be crowned the best tennis player in history, at least in terms of greats, if he surpasses the Russian Daniil Medvedev. It turns out that the Spaniard has 20, the same as Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer.

Point out, in any case, that neither of the two tennis players has been able to go to the Melbourne event because Djokovic is reluctant to be vaccinated against covid and was expelled from the tournament and from the country ahead of time; and because Federer has been injured since June.