Rafa Nadal has become this Sunday the first male tennis player to win 21 Grand Slams after beating Russian Daniil Medvedev (2-6, 6-7, 6-4, 6-4 and 7-5) at the Australian Open, during a match where the Balearic has suffered from the beginning. Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer, who until now shared the tie for 20 Grand Slams with the Spanish tennis player, congratulated the Spaniard on his victory. It is the 21st major for Nadal, at 35 years old, so he surpasses Djokovic and Federer by one in a historic race. After his feat, Rafa Nadal has recognized that the final of the Australian Open has been “one of the most exciting matches” of his sports career, especially because only a month and a half ago he doubted if he would be able to play again. Social networks have been flooded with congratulations, where personalities from sports, politics and fans from all over the world have celebrated the conquest of the Spanish tennis player as their own, including the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, and world tennis legends such as Rod Wash.
Posts in this topic are in reverse order, from oldest to newest.
Good morning to everybody!
It is a real pleasure to be with all of you to narrate live the match between Nadal and Medvedev, the final of the Australian Open.
Let’s go there!
Remember that Nadal can be crowned the best tennis player in history, at least in terms of greats, if he surpasses the Russian Daniil Medvedev. It turns out that the Spaniard has 20, the same as Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer.
Point out, in any case, that neither of the two tennis players has been able to go to the Melbourne event because Djokovic is reluctant to be vaccinated against covid and was expelled from the tournament and from the country ahead of time; and because Federer has been injured since June.
After the victory against Matteo Berrettini, the Mallorcan added 500 victories on hard court and the figure, round where they exist, places him only behind Federer (783), Novak Djokovic (683) and Andre Agassi (592).
A little over a month ago it was not known how Nadal would be, who spent half a year without competing due to an injury to his left foot, also having overcome the bad experience of the Covid. It had been, for example, 222 days since he had competed on a big stage, since the Roland Garros semifinals, when he fell to Djokovic.
“I feel alive again, I’m having fun again. This is something completely unexpected. The last six months have been very hard and for a month and a half I didn’t know if I would play tennis again. I give thanks to life”, said Nadal before facing Berrettini in the semifinals.
The last 4 Grand Slam finals that Nadal has lost have been in Australia. However, he has won the last 10 he has played outside of Melbourne: seven in Paris and three in New York.
Let’s review the tournament through the chronicles of Alexander Ciriza, tennis specialist.
– Started the tournament without a scratch against Marcos Girón (6-1, 6-4 and 6-2). A delicious start.
In the second round he beat Yannick Hanfmann (6-3, 6-3 and 6-4). A duel in which the rival demanded of him but Rafa raised his level.
– Nadal lost four kilos in the quarterfinal match from sweating and heat stroke. He has also gained 10km/h on his serves, mainly because he takes more risks.
At five sets, only the Nordic (89.3%) improves the Balearic average (88.4%), above in that territory for minds and titanium chassis of specialists such as Novak Djokovic (87.2%) and Roger Federer (85.7%), and other thoroughbreds such as Pete Sampras (82.7%), Jimmy Connors (81.9%), Andy Murray (81.1%) or Ivan Lendl (79.6%).
The tennis players are already walking the corridor that leads to the center court of the Austalia Open. Rafa Nadal will be the first to go out on the court… People give him a big ovation. He is followed later by Daniil Medvedev, who also gets a standing ovation although the occasional boo is also heard. It is what Nadal has, who has won over the world for his values, tenacity and poise.
They are already warming up on the track… Unlike against Berrettini, the duel will be without the retractable roof because it is a very good day in Melbourne.
Nadal has won the toss and has chosen to serve first. There is very little left for the game to start!
Nadal – Medvedev (0-0).
– Great first serve by Nadal and rally that governs to catch Medvedev off balance. (15-0).
– Medvedev returns wonderfully and makes Rafa’s first unforced error (15-15).
Nadal – Medvedev (0-0).
Rafa hits the first serve again -this will be one of the keys to the match if he wants to lift the trophy-, he also becomes strong from the back of the court… (40-15).
Nadal – Medvedev (0-0).
At times when Medvedev gets on the line, it can be difficult for Rafa to hold the rally… Two points in a row for the Russian, who hits the ball very flat (40-40).
