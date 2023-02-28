On yesterday’s European night, FIFA held the traditional annual awards gala The Best that brings together the best male and female players in the world in one place. On this occasion, in the framework of the year 2022, Argentina was left with all the prizes available in the men’s branch and even got the prize for the best fan in the world. Lionel Scaloni was chosen as the best coach in the world, Emiliano Martínez was awarded The Best for the best goalkeeper and, how could it be otherwise, Lionel Messi was chosen as the best player on this planet. Obviously, this has a direct consequence, which is obtaining the World Cup in Qatar 2022.
Focusing on Lionel Messi is not very difficult since the Argentine star took all the lights and looks in 2022, which was one of the best years as a professional in his long, extensive and winning career. In this calendar year, he managed to win the Ligue 1 titles, the French Champions Trophy (these two with PSG) but with the Argentine National Team he shone like never before: first he won the Finalissima after beating Italy 3-0 in Wembley in a historic match and then the conquest of the World in Qatar 2022 where he was chosen as the best player of the tournament. In addition, he was recognized as the “Olympia de Oro” award for the best Argentine athlete of the year.
It was expected that he would win The Best award but what was most surprising were the final results of the table since Julián Álvarez, a valiant of the Argentine National Team in the World Cup, was seen finishing in seventh position in the voting above players like Robert Lewandowski, Neymar or Mo Salah. Impressive achievement for the young Manchester City striker.
Here is the final list of awards The Best:
|
Player
|
Equipment
|
Country
|
Points
|
Lionel Messi
|
psg
|
Argentina
|
52
|
kylian mbappe
|
psg
|
France
|
44
|
Karim Benzema
|
real Madrid
|
France
|
3. 4
|
Luka modric
|
real Madrid
|
Croatia
|
28
|
Erling Haaland
|
Manchester City
|
Norway
|
24
|
Sadio Mané
|
Bayern Munich
|
Senegal
|
19
|
Julian Alvarez
|
Manchester City
|
Argentina
|
17
|
Achraf Hakimi
|
psg
|
Morocco
|
fifteen
|
neymar
|
psg
|
Brazil
|
13
|
kevin debruyne
|
Manchester City
|
Belgium
|
10
|
Vinicius Junior
|
real Madrid
|
Brazil
|
10
|
Robert Lewandowski
|
Barcelona
|
Poland
|
7
|
Jude Bellingham
|
Borussia Dortmund
|
England
|
3
|
Mohamed Salah
|
Liverpool
|
Egypt
|
2
