The remake Of Resident Evil 4 can count on a modernized gameplay compared to the original and the two directors of the game, Yasuhiro Ampo and Kazunori Kadoi, illustrated the changes made to the experience in a video published by Game Informer.

Ampo and Kadoi obviously talked about the removal of the quick time events, apparently a priority objective in view of this makeover, but also about how the control systemwhich in the 2005 version had some unusual solutions.

In the remake of Resident Evil 4 Leon will be able to defend himself more effectively from the onslaught of enemies, and that is why the developers wanted to give him the ability to parry the blows and possibly launch powerful counterattacks to thin out the ranks of his opponents.

In general, the possibilities of interaction with the scenario have been increased, also in order to push the exploratory element, and it was thought to also include stealth mechanics to be exploited in certain circumstances for the silent elimination of the villagers.

We also talked about these aspects in our special with all the news of Resident Evil 4. The game will be available starting March 24 in PC, PS5, PS4 and Xbox Series X|S versions.