Vitamin D is essential for general health and, above all, when it comes to bones, since it is the responsible for calcium absorption in the intestineand its fixation in the bones. If we lack this vitamin we will be losing bone density and increasing the risk of suffering from osteoporosis… in addition to other diseases.

Winter is the season of the year in which there are more cases of low levels of vitamin D, due to the evident decrease in sunshine hoursand also by a diet deficient in foods that contain it. In rare cases, this absence could be caused by underlying diseases such as diabetes, cancer or autoimmune disorders. Knowing the symptoms can help us remedy it as soon as possible.

These are the symptoms that we lack vitamin D

Chronic fatigue is a warning sign, which could point to a vitamin D deficiency. karlyukav (Freepik)

Although it is about a relatively common health problemvitamin D deficiency is especially present during the winter months. Apart from the fact that we do not receive as much energy from the sun (which causes vitamin D to be synthesized in the bones), a diet low in fatty fish, Egg yolk and certain dairy products can aggravate the situation.

With aging, vitamin D decreases, so in many cases the doctor will prescribe supplementation. Skin pigmentation and some chronic diseases can also cause the levels of this vitamin to decrease.

Regarding the symptoms, which could be confused with other types of underlying causes, vitamin D deficiency considerably worsens quality of life of those who suffer from it. Among the most obvious signs is chronic fatigue, a feeling of tiredness that does not disappear despite sleeping enough hours.

Other symptoms are muscle weakness (and pain) that prevents us from carrying out our daily tasks; pain in the lower back, hips or legs; and a certain state of permanent irritability without justified cause, as well as anxiety. The reason for this last manifestation is that vitamin D plays a key role in the regulation of neurotransmitters in the brain.





How to reverse a lack of vitamin D in winter

To reinforce vitamin D levels, you must eat foods rich in it. Getty Images

In winter it may be necessary for us to carry out some extra measures to recover lost vitamin D levels. Experts, at this point, advise expose ourselves to the sun for at least 15 minutes if possible every day. They also suggest the intake of whole dairy products (no skimmed ones, which make the vitamin disappear); egg yolk and some mushrooms, as well as fatty blue fish such as tuna, eel, salmon or mackerel.

Let us not forget that vitamin D is essential for the proper functioning of our body. In addition to contributing to some strong bonesthis vitamin plays a fundamental role in the nervous and immune systems.

Of the dried fruits, pistachios, almonds and walnuts They are the ones that provide the greatest amount of vitamin D to the body, in addition to being accompanied by many other healthy benefits. So, a handful every day is a much-needed extra contribution. If the symptoms persist for several weeks, without reversing despite our measures, it is advisable to consult a specialist in case it is necessary to look for a more serious cause of the lack of vitamin D.

