A DANA keeps the Mediterranean coast on alert, especially the Valencian Community

The DANA that shakes the Mediterranean coast maintains a yellow alert (risk for certain activities) due to maritime storms in three autonomous communities in the extreme east, especially the Valencian Community, which is also alert due to rains of up to 20 liters per square meter in one hour. , storms, small hail and snowfall.

In addition to the Valencian Community, the coast of Catalonia and the Balearic Islands, there is a yellow warning for maritime storms, given the forecast for this Friday of maritime winds of up to 60 kilometers per hour and waves of 3 to 4 meters, according to the forecasts of the State Meteorological Agency (AEMET).

On the other hand, the Valencian Community is also under a yellow warning for snowfall with thicknesses of up to 10 centimeters in the northern interior of Castellón and 5 centimeters in the southern interior, from levels of 900-1,000 meters.

Aragon is also under yellow alert, until 2 p.m., due to snowfall of up to 10 centimeters in the area of ​​Gúdar and Maestrazgo (Teruel).

Five other communities are also temporarily issued with yellow warnings due to cold weather: Andalusia, both Castilla, Galicia and the Community of Madrid.

Early morning temperatures range from -7 degrees in Parameras de Molina (Guadalajara), to -6 degrees in Madrid and -4 in large areas of the northern interior of the peninsula and occasionally also in the south, in the Genil Basin in Grenade. These cold warnings will end at 10 a.m. as the morning progresses, according to AEMET forecasts.