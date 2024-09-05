Quest Quest | They searched for a man in the sea in Eiranranta without success: “We did everything that could be done at this point”

Search mission|The eyewitness’s observation triggered a visible search in Helsinki’s Eiranranta.

5.9. 22:59

Helsinki The rescue service, with the help of several units, searched for a man in the water in Helsinki’s Eiranranta on Thursday evening.

The rescue service received a report from a bystander about a man who had gone into the water at around 9 p.m.

The eyewitness said that he jumped into the sea, but did not see him get up again.

The discovery triggered a search, which attracted the attention of the townspeople as well.

The man was searched for about an hour without success. There were several fire engines, police boats and ambulances.

Firefighter on duty Toni Kannikoski says that the missing person was searched for in the sea with the help of, among other things, three divers and drones.

It was decided to end the search around 10 p.m.

“We did everything that could be done at this point. We hope that the person got out of the water under their own power, or that no one even went into the water.”

However, according to Kannikoski, the eyewitness observation was reliable.