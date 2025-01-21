Can you imagine receiving an unexpected call informing you that they are trying to deliver a package? You may think it’s a harmless mistake, or that someone in your household has ordered something and targeted your phone, but you could be about to walk into an elaborate trap.

In recent months, a new scam has begun to wreak havoc in Spain. Under the guise of a delivery man for Amazon or other large stores, heCybercriminals are stealing personal information and hijacking accounts from applications like WhatsApp.

This fraud not only puts your data at risk, but also uses the element of surprise to deceive your contacts and compromise others. How do these scammers gain access to your accounts? What signs should you identify to protect yourself? We explain it to you.

The fraud of fake delivery people: how it works and what they are looking for

The scam begins with a phone call. On the other end of the line, someone identifies themselves as a delivery person for Amazon or a courier company. The excuse is simple: they have a package in your name, but they need to confirm some information before delivering it. This is where the fraud kicks in.

Criminals use social engineering tactics, taking advantage of the factor of surprise and urgency. By claiming that the package is on its way but a “key” piece of information is missing, they create pressure for the victim to act quickly. This sense of immediacy is the perfect weapon to prevent people from reflecting on the situation.

In some cases, Scammers request a code that they send to your mobileensuring that it is part of the confirmation process. However, this code is actually a direct link to take control of your WhatsApp account or other platforms. Once they access your account, they can impersonate you and contact your friends and family with requests for money or information.

Why are these scams becoming more frequent?

The rise of cybercrime is no coincidence. Scammers are constantly adjusting their strategies to fit people’s digital habits. E-commerce, messaging applications and dependence on smartphones have created fertile ground for this type of fraud.

Much of the data used in these scams comes from massive information leaks on the internet.. Databases with names, addresses and even phone numbers are sold on the dark web. With this information in hand, criminals can personalize their attacks, making them much more convincing.

For Amazon-related calls, using a familiar name builds trust. Most consumers are familiar with the platform and have likely made a recent purchase, making these calls more credible.

How to protect yourself: tips to avoid falling into the trap

Protecting yourself from this scam requires being informed and taking preventive measures. Here are some practical recommendations:

Be wary of unexpected calls. If someone calls you saying they have a package for you but you need to confirm details, hang up and review your orders in the official application.

If someone calls you saying they have a package for you but you need to confirm details, hang up and review your orders in the official application. Never share verification codes. Legitimate companies will never ask you to send or read codes received via SMS or email.

Legitimate companies will never ask you to send or read codes received via SMS or email. Check the contact numbers. If you receive a suspicious call, look up the number online to see if it is associated with scam reports.

If you receive a suspicious call, look up the number online to see if it is associated with scam reports. Turn on two-step verification. Many applications, such as WhatsApp, allow you to add an extra layer of security to your accounts. This makes it difficult to access even if someone tries to use a recovery code.

Although consumers should be alert, companies also have an important responsibility in these types of situations. Amazon and other e-commerce platforms often remind their users that they do not request personal information over the phone.

Despite advances in cybersecurity, scammers always seem to be one step ahead. A long-term solution could be the implementation of more robust authentication systemssuch as the use of biometric identifiers instead of SMS codes. Additionally, it is essential that companies work with authorities to identify and dismantle organized fraud networks.