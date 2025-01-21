The businessman, who also distributes wine, has already accumulated at least three sanctions for fraud and has angered many small businesses, especially in the Alpujarra.





The method is almost always identical: the customer orders the product, pays for it in advance and waits in vain for it to arrive. He has been convicted of fraud on at least three occasions. and more punishments would probably have come if some users had…









Session limit reached

Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.



try again













You have exceeded the session limit

You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.



Keep browsing







Article for subscribers only