The pilot is recovering from a dislocated shoulder

Before setting its sights on the first of two races at Misano, the MotoGP continues the second half of the European season by returning to the Motorland of Alcaniz in Aragon, a track that was not included in the 2023 calendar. At home VR46 Fabio Di Giannantonio will try to come back after the shoulder dislocation suffered in Austria on Friday of Tests. Below are the words of the two drivers of the structure led by Alessio Salucci.

By Giannantonio: “It’s been a very busy week between medical checks, training and physiotherapy. I’ve recovered, I feel better, but I don’t know exactly how I’ll feel on the bike. In terms of arm mobility, I’d say we’re there, but we’ll work until the end in terms of strength. Watching a race from the sofa at home is never a good situation for a rider, we’ve done everything we could to get back on the bike as soon as possible and we’re just waiting for the last check to be able to concentrate fully on the race weekend on one of the most particular tracks on the calendar.“.

Marco Bezzecchi: “Aragon is a very particular track, with many different characteristics all concentrated in the same track. Last year we didn’t race here and we need to understand what the real conditions of the asphalt will be. I have never collected so much here, I must admit, even if I have often been fast. We are coming from a positive moment, however of growth and step forward on the bike. The sensations are good and the goal is to continue to be consistent and close the gap to the very first ones.“.