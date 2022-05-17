In recent days, the opportunity has opened up for Diego Lainez can return to Club América for a semester and although the player would be willing to do so, Real Betis would not be convinced of making such a loan.
In accordance with Caesar Knight from ESPNthe azulcrema youth squad would be open to the possibility of going to Mexico City for a semester prior to the 2022 Qatar World Cup, however, the Betis team is not sure of the move.
America has not yet finished its participation in Clausura 2022 and is installed in the semifinals where it will face Atlas to get its ticket to the grand final, however, it is already trying to close reinforcements for the next contest.
And one of his main goals right now would be to repatriate Diego Lainez. The Eagles are in talks with Betis and with the player environment to carry out the operation and for the attacker to return to the team from which he came.
According to the sources of the aforementioned medium, ‘Factor‘ He has an 80% chance of returning, since the player is open to returning to Mexico for a semester to resume his level towards the World Cup in Qatar and would even fit the Americanist budget to return.
The problem in carrying out the transaction is still the Spanish team, since they are not sure that it is a good idea to return it to Mexico and they have the position of sending it on loan to a European club and not lose the process in the Old Continent.
Likewise, they assure that the Betis have promised the player and his representatives that they will deal with the issue of his continuity as soon as the season ends in Spain and they do not rule out that the player remains in the institution, but it will be a decision of Manuel Pellegrini and his coaching staff.
Meanwhile, the agents of Lainez They are looking for another destination in case they cannot return to the Nido, since it has aroused interest in some clubs in Germany, Portugal and the Netherlands, but without concrete offers.
