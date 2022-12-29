To obtain or renew a driving license, it is necessary to first pass a medical examination established by the DGT. But the scales that were already used since 2007, have changed this 2022. From Traffic, with these new changes they seek to “provide a new approach focused on facilitating the screening work, offering criteria and cut-off points to simplify decision making on aptitude and promote the preventive intervention of the CRC by working on the preventive advice”, explains

Enrique Mirabeta doctor at a Driver Recognition Center.

Thus, the implementation of this new protocol tries to “improve the criteria and tools used in the CRCs”. The intention is to unify the principles when assessing the psychophysical aptitudes of drivers. Thus, this expert recalled that the new medical and automobile advances have changed the road risk criteria, allowing driving to be safer in health situations in which it was previously “unaffordable.”

Thus, these observations by medical professionals will now include the following aspects: general history, observation of the applicant (physical appearance, cleanliness, way of walking, use of aids…), risk perception, personal data collection, and basic examination (vision , audition, cardiovascular, psychological…).

In addition, the new protocol makes it possible to establish formulas to calculate indices, cut-off points for criteria, driving limitations or the use of restriction codes based on disability. It will also include the different adaptations that can be incorporated into a vehicle, prostheses and aid elements to meet the limitations of the driver, both temporary and permanent.

But to renew the driving license, it is not only necessary to pass a psychotechnician, you also have to meet certain deadlines. They are compulsory every 10 years until the age of 65; and, after this period, this figure begins to be reduced up to 5 years and, once the age of 70 is reached, it becomes two years. You only have to pay a fee of 24.58 euros (which those over 70 are exempt from paying) and the aforementioned medical examination.