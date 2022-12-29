You can start making an initial assessment of the 2023 Of Xbox Game Passconsidering that, according to the announcements already made, they are already there 44 games planned arriving within the catalog over the next year, with a truly enormous list of titles, even of large caliber.
We reported yesterday the already known games arriving in January 2023 on Xbox Game Pass, but these are only a small fraction of those already announced. Obviously this is always a partial list, considering that in total there will be many more games, but this already gives us an idea of the titles that we can expect in the new year in the catalog of the service.
These are titles that already have one release date fixed:
- Persona 3 Portable – January 19 – Console, PC
- Persona 4 Golden – January 19 – Console, PC
- Monster Hunter Rise – January 20 – Console, PC
- Age of Empires 2: Definitive Edition – January 31 – Cloud, Console
- Inkulinati – January 31 – Consul
- Atomic Heart – February 31 – Console
- Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty – March 3 – Console, PC
These instead all the others already announced games arriving on Xbox Game Pass, probably in the course of 2023, but still without a precise release date:
- Age Of Empires 4
- Age of Mythology: Retold
- Amnesia: The Bunker
- Ara: History Untold
- Ark 2
- Blazblue: Cross Tag Battle
- Bounty Star
- Bushiden
- Beasts Cassettes
- Cocoons
- Dungeons 4
- Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes
- Ereban: Shadow Legacy
- Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn
- Flock
- Go Motorsport
- Golden Eye 007
- Guilty Gear Strive
- Hollow Knight: Silksong
- Homestead Arcana
- Hot Wheels Unleashed GOTY Edition
- Humankind
- Infinite Guitars
- Lies of P
- Lightyear Frontier
- Mad Streets
- Maquettes
- Marauders
- Minecraft Legends
- Party Animals
- Pigeon Simulator
- Planet of Wool
- RailwayEmpire 2
- Ravenlok
- Redfall
- Replaced
- Roboquest
- She Dreams Elsewhere
- Solar Ash
- Spiritthea
- stalkers 2
- Starfield
- The Big Con
- The Last Case of Benedict Fox
- The Texas Chain Saw Massacre
- Thirsty Suitors
- Turnip Boy Robs A Bank
- Valheim
- Warhammer 40k: Darktide
- Way To The Woods
However, this is only a provisional list, concerning the games already announced as arriving in 2023, to which many more will be added over the next few months.
