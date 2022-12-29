You can start making an initial assessment of the 2023 Of Xbox Game Passconsidering that, according to the announcements already made, they are already there 44 games planned arriving within the catalog over the next year, with a truly enormous list of titles, even of large caliber.

We reported yesterday the already known games arriving in January 2023 on Xbox Game Pass, but these are only a small fraction of those already announced. Obviously this is always a partial list, considering that in total there will be many more games, but this already gives us an idea of ​​​​the titles that we can expect in the new year in the catalog of the service.

These are titles that already have one release date fixed:

Persona 3 Portable – January 19 – Console, PC

Persona 4 Golden – January 19 – Console, PC

Monster Hunter Rise – January 20 – Console, PC

Age of Empires 2: Definitive Edition – January 31 – Cloud, Console

Inkulinati – January 31 – Consul

Atomic Heart – February 31 – Console

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty – March 3 – Console, PC

These instead all the others already announced games arriving on Xbox Game Pass, probably in the course of 2023, but still without a precise release date:

Age Of Empires 4

Age of Mythology: Retold

Amnesia: The Bunker

Ara: History Untold

Ark 2

Blazblue: Cross Tag Battle

Bounty Star

Bushiden

Beasts Cassettes

Cocoons

Dungeons 4

Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes

Ereban: Shadow Legacy

Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn

Flock

Go Motorsport

Golden Eye 007

Guilty Gear Strive

Hollow Knight: Silksong

Homestead Arcana

Hot Wheels Unleashed GOTY Edition

Humankind

Infinite Guitars

Lies of P

Lightyear Frontier

Mad Streets

Maquettes

Marauders

Minecraft Legends

Party Animals

Pigeon Simulator

Planet of Wool

RailwayEmpire 2

Ravenlok

Redfall

Replaced

Roboquest

She Dreams Elsewhere

Solar Ash

Spiritthea

stalkers 2

Starfield

The Big Con

The Last Case of Benedict Fox

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre

Thirsty Suitors

Turnip Boy Robs A Bank

Valheim

Warhammer 40k: Darktide

Way To The Woods

However, this is only a provisional list, concerning the games already announced as arriving in 2023, to which many more will be added over the next few months.