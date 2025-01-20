There is a popular belief about cold causing rheumatic and joint diseases, but this is not the case, rather the alteration is in the bone and/or joint. What does cause cold and humidity is that muscles are more contracted and numb. In Spain the prevalence of osteoarthritis It is estimated around almost 30 percent of the population over 40 years of age. There is methods to relieve discomfort during the harsh winter months?

The Spanish Society of Rheumatology (SER) has recently drawn attention to the increase in cases among young peoplethanks to early detection. Among the factors that explain this scenario from the SER, in addition to genetic predisposition and certain work patterns, the increase in high-impact sports activities. If in Spain more than 7 million people suffer from it, the figure throughout the world rises to 600 million.

Osteoarthritis is a rheumatic disease that injures the articular cartilage producing pain, stiffness and functional disability. Osteoarthritis pathology can affect one or more jointsthe most frequent being osteoarthritis of the hands, hip, knee and spine. The symptoms with which it debuts This pathology is pain, inflammation, stiffness and, in more advanced stages, joint deformity.

Stiffness and pain

Cold hyperalgesiaincreased sensitivity to pain in response to cold stimuli, is a factor that influences the symptoms of osteoarthritis. The cold and humidity make muscles are more contracted and numb causing joint pain, but not bone pain. The cold, together with the synovial fluid viscosity changesl, causes this sensitivity to be greater and the inflammation to expand, therefore causing pain and stiffness in the joint.

Regarding the treatment, SER places emphasis on regenerative therapieswhich not only relieve symptoms but “act on the different affected joint structures, thus modifying the course of the disease.” Biological agents, innovative surgery such as joint distractionr as well as stem cell therapy, are showing new hopeful avenues for improve the lives of these patients.

Recommendations for cold weather

In addition to avoiding pain, maintaining mobility is key for people suffering from musculoskeletal diseases. When the weather is cold and/or wet, it is important monitor certain basic conditions so that, as far as possible, the discomfort is mild and brief:

Control humidity at home.

Outerwear protecting the joints.

protecting the joints. Take care of your diet: anti-inflammatory diet and maintaining a healthy body weight.

anti-inflammatory diet and maintaining a healthy body weight. Maintain good hydration.

Do moderate exercise and on a regular basis.

