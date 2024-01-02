The deputy head of the Politburo of the Palestinian Hamas movement, Saleh al-Arouri, died as a result of an explosion in Beirut. The TV channel reported this on January 2 Al Mayadeen.

Three of his companions also died. According to the publication, the attack on the Hamas representative office in Lebanon was carried out by an Israeli drone.

An explosion in the southern suburbs of Beirut, which is controlled by the Lebanese Shiite movement Hezbollah, occurred earlier in the day.

On December 27, the Chief of the General Staff of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), Herzi Halevi, said that the Israeli army forces located on the border with Lebanon are in a state of high combat readiness.

Earlier, on December 20, the IDF air defense system intercepted six missiles fired from Lebanon. After this, a retaliatory strike was carried out on a Hezbollah military facility on Lebanese territory.

On December 9, the head of the Israeli National Security Council (NSC), Tzachi Hanegbi, said that Tel Aviv intends to take measures to oust Hezbollah from its border in the north of the country. He noted that the authorities are ready to discuss this problem with representatives of the movement through joint negotiations, but pointed out the low probability that Hezbollah will agree to this.

The situation in the Middle East escalated on the morning of October 7, when the Hamas movement subjected Israeli territory to massive rocket fire from the Gaza Strip, and also invaded the border areas in the south of the country and took hostages. That same day, Israel began retaliating against targets in the Gaza Strip.

Palestinians are seeking to return the borders between the two countries to the lines that existed before the 1967 Six-Day War. Palestine wants to create its own state in the West Bank and Gaza Strip, and make East Jerusalem its capital. Israel refuses the conditions set.