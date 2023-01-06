The movie of Super Mario Bros. it will be animated, something that has excited most of the fans. However, there are also those who would have liked to see this production in the form of live action. Well, artificial intelligence fulfills the wish of these people.

Similar to other examples we’ve seen in recent days, a fan decided to use artificial intelligence to reveal what the movie would look like. Super Mario Bros. in its live action form, with Chris Pratt as Mario, Anya Taylor-Joy as PeachJack Black as Bowser, and more.

As you can see, the artificial intelligence did its best job of giving us an idea of ​​what another live action movie of Super Mario Bros. Without a doubt, the funniest version is that of Seth Rogan as Donkey Kongand it beats seeing the actor in a monkey job.

We remind you that Super Mario Bros. will hit theaters on April 7, 2023. On related issues, this is the release date of this film in Latin America. In the same way, this is what a live action adaptation of Shrek would look like.

Editor’s Note:

For this you should use artificial intelligence. This is quite a fun and harmless project that meets the curiosity of many. I just hope this stays that way, and we don’t see attempts to actually make live action versions of Super Mario Bros. or Shrek.

Via: merchoid