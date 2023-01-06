Sky News Arabia monitored the opinions of some of the Gulf fans present in the city of Basra and followed the performances of the opening ceremony. And distinctively.

The fan, Saud Al-Azmi, expressed his great admiration for the opening ceremony, describing it as impressive and distinguished, as he reminded him of the opening ceremony of the World Cup in Qatar 2022, thanks to the expressive historical paragraphs, which reminded the masses of the ancient history of Iraq, and the close interdependence between the peoples of the region.

The Kuwaiti fan, Ibrahim Al-Ajal, also expressed his great happiness at witnessing a remarkable opening ceremony, through which Iraq confirmed its great organizational capabilities, and its return to the football arena through the big door.

He added that the concert segments were expressive and well thought out, which made the audience interact positively with the concert from beginning to end.

The cheerleader, Ayesh Mohammed, stressed that the ceremony was a pleasant surprise for the Gulf fans, because he presented beautiful and expressive paintings, and presented an honorable picture of the position reached by the Gulf Cup.

He thanked the organizing committee in Iraq for the efforts made to launch the Gulf championship in the best conditions.

It is noteworthy that the “Gulf 25” ceremony was held at the Basra International Stadium, in the presence of the President of the International Football Association, Gianni Infantino, the presidents of the Gulf federations and other sports personalities from the countries of the region.

It witnessed distinguished artistic paragraphs, beautiful light paintings, and a lyrical operetta, with the participation of a group of Iraqi art stars and celebrities, amidst great public interaction in the stands.

Iraq is hosting the Arab Gulf Cup for the second time in its history, after it was previously organized in the capital, Baghdad, in 1979.