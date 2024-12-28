In many cases, losing weight becomes a goal to achievewhether for aesthetic reasons or in search of an improvement in health. Just because it is common does not mean that it is done properly, in fact, although the V Aegon Health and Lifestyle Study ensures that in Spain, 21.6% of people dieted during the year 2021, only half did so under the supervision of a professional.

These practices are much allowing ourselves to be seduced by diets that claim that we can lose a lot of weight in a short time, but that prove false when the lost weight is recovered, which makes the effort not worth it, giving rise to the frustration of having been deceived. and having wasted time. Less attention is paid to the r

Cellular memory: the reason you gain weight again after a diet

The reason you gain weight after dieting. Getty Images

Naturethis could be due to ‘cellular memory’, which makes some people have a greater tendency to gain weight. That the body has a tendency to regain lost weight It is something we know, the reason why this happens was yet to be discovered and this research sheds light on this issue.

adipose tissue retains a ‘memory’ of obesity through epigenetic and transcriptional changes in DNA. These changes remain even after losing weight, even when it is a large weight loss, such as that experienced after bariatric surgery. Incuso tiempo después, the genetic activity of their fat cells still showed the same patternwhich is the one that has been linked to obesity.





The results obtained suggest that maintaining weight after losing weight is not so much a question of will or effort, as one tends to think, as a cellular issue, with processes that predispose the body to gain weight again. So, recovering lost weight is no longer considered a ‘failure’: “It’s not your fault”says study co-author Laura Hinte, a biologist at ETH Zurich in Switzerland. This memory is not clear if it is forever or for a limited time, “There may be a period of time in which this memory is lost,” says von Meyenn. “But we don’t know.” The results of this study are not definitive.

The fat cells of mice that had lost weight after being obese were studied and it was seen how these had absorbed more sugar and fat than mice that had never been; those who had been obese also gained weight faster. These results are a good starting point, but they do not confirm that epigenetic alterations caused the physical changes in the mice.

It is common to regain weight after losing weight. Getty Images

so it is necessary to continue investigating. For now, this research is positive, as it serves to try to partially eliminate the stigma around obesity and people who gain weight after a diet.

References

