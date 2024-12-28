There was no extravagance at Christmas for Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez, and the truth is that they have not disappointed. The couple has taken all their offspring, filled their suitcases with furs and the whole family has gone to Lapland to enjoy a sub-zero vacation in a spectacular house, with sub-zero bathrooms and thanks “to the little virgin”. Because that’s how they are.

Finland has welcomed the happy couple and their five children. They are all there, Santa’s land. As Georgina Rodríguez herself has shown, who already has to a lot of content for your networksthey are living an experience to tell.

Obviously, they were not going to go to an igloo and the chosen residence is located in Kittilä, next to tons of snow, lots of reindeer and beautiful northern lights. Your home has several floors… and an outdoor pool! And, of course, Cristiano Ronaldo has not been able to resist its charms and has taken a zero bath. It is already known that the footballer is a lover of extreme treatments to take care of his body, which is why this February he will turn 40 years old and is still active in professional soccer.

Without fear of the cold

Cristiano Ronaldo has been undergoing long sessions of cryotherapywhich basically consists of getting into a chamber whose temperatures are below 100 degrees below zero for a couple of minutes. He assures that this way he does not feel any pain, «only cold and even pleasure». This is how I saw him smiling with his bath in Lapland.









Georgina Rodríguez is more traditional in that sense and she likes to show luxury more. That’s why he sent his 64 million Instagram followers the three-story mansion in which they have settled. Not even on vacation do they get tired of climbing stairs, they are tremendous. All in wood, the best thermal insulator that exists.

«Thank God, thank you my little virgin»

However, it cannot be said that Georgina Rodríguez is intimidated by her husband’s physical displays, since She’s not far behind either.. Thus, she has uploaded to her Instagram an image of the whole family among the snowy landscapes of Lapland and she is the only one who is not covered up to the brim. This way he can show off his huge toothy smile. “Thank you God, thank you my little virgin,” she published along with a photograph with her children.

The influencer has shown more images, like those always helped reindeer sleigh rideswhich always delight children. It is the story brought to reality, something that is more accessible with a good checking account at the bank. “Merry Christmas,” wrote Cristiano Ronaldo’s wife next to his cards.

Of course, the holidays are also including days dedicated to sports, as it could not be otherwise, and on Georgina Rodríguez’s Instagram there are also photographs with the whole family with skis on their feet. From Lapland, with love.