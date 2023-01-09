Brasilia woke up this Monday with public order under control but with traces of destruction in several areas of the center of power of the Brazilian capital, after the violent assault on Sunday by thousands of Bolsonaristas against the headquarters of the three powers.

“The situation in Brasilia is under control,” said the federal controller in the Federal District, Ricardo Cappelli, who will be responsible for security in the Brazilian capital at least until January 31, in a message on his social networks.

Capelli, a senior Justice Ministry official, assumed command of all of Brasilia’s security forces after Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva ordered a federal intervention in the Federal District to deal with the attack on institutions of the followers of former President Jair Bolsonaro.

Capelli stated that the Brasilia police forces, now under his command, restarted operations early in the morning to identify those responsible for the acts of vandalism. in the offices of the Presidency, Congress and the Supreme Court.

“We are already in the field again. The criminals will continue to be identified and punished. We will not allow the continuity of concentrations that function as incubators of plans against the Democratic State of Law,” said the controller.

Riot police managed to retake control of the seats of power late at night.

However, despite the fact that there is greater tranquility in Brasilia, some roads and highways in Brazil woke up blocked. According to the latest bulletin from the Highway Police, traffic has already been released on several roads but two remain blocked in the municipality of Novo Progreso, in the Amazonian state of Pará (north), and another in Matupá, a city in the state of Mato Grosso (center).

Since Sunday night, followers of the now former president Jair Bolsonaro blocked highways in the states of Paraná, Mato Grosso, Sao Paulo, Pará, Minas Gerais, and Santa Catarina, after the authorities withdrew the attackers who left the headquarters of the three powers.

The day before, several radical Bolsonarists also tried to block the distribution of fuel in the state of Paraná, in the south of the country, at the refinery owned by the state oil company Petrobras in the municipality of Araucária.

Bolsonarista camps dismantled

One of the first actions of the Police this Monday was the clearing of the camp that the Bolsonaristas had set up since the presidential elections in October. in front of the Army headquarters to press for a military coup that would prevent Lula’s return to power and from which the attacks on Sunday were launched.

Agents of the Brasilia Military Police, reinforced by Army troops, blocked the access to the camp early in the morning to prevent the arrival of more protesters and ordered the peaceful eviction of those who remained in the place.

The siege quickly took effect and, without the need for the authorities to use force, the hundreds of followers of radical Bolsonaristas who were camped out in front of the Army began to collect their belongings.

At least 1,200 Bolsonaristas were detained in the camp. According to the Ministry of Justice, the detained Bolsonaro members were taken in at least 40 buses to the Federal Police headquarters, where they will be identified to try to establish whether they participated in the violent attacks on Sunday and filed in case evidence against them emerges in the future. .

Only those who are identified as participating in the acts of vandalism and those who have any evidence against them will remain arrested. The prisoners will join the nearly 300 people who were arrested on Sunday for their responsibility in the attacks.

The eviction was peaceful and occurred after Magistrate Alexandre de Moraes, one of the eleven members of the Supreme Court, ordered the dismantling of all the camps set up by Bolsonaristas in front of the country’s military barracks and from which they defended a coup. State in Brazil against Lula.

Moraes, responsible for several of the investigations against Bolsonaro and his followers for attacks on democracy, ordered that the occupants of the camps “be detained in flagrante for the practice of different crimes.”

The camp of the radicals in Brasilia, set up more than 70 days ago, since Lula prevailed in the second round of the presidential elections, served as the base for the protesters who invaded the headquarters of the three powers of

Brazil and was the place they returned to after their failed attempt to force a coup.

The number of radicals in the camp in front of the Army headquarters had been falling since Lula’s inauguration, on January 1, and on Thursday the authorities counted some 200 people, but on Saturday it jumped to about 3,000 after the Bolsonaristas called the demonstration on Sunday.

Investigations against those responsible for the attack

The Brazilian authorities have also begun to launch investigations and judicial measures since Sunday night, after the assault.

The president of Brazil, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, who was in Araraquara, in the state of Sao Paulo (southeast), to observe the disasters caused by recent floods, returned to Brasilia on Sunday night to verify the damage to the palace presidential and the highest court.

“The coup leaders who promoted the destruction of public property in Brasilia are being identified and will be punished,” he wrote on Twitter. “Democracy always,” added the president, who will deliver on Monday from the presidential palace despite the damage.

The Attorney General’s Office requested to immediately open investigations that lead to the “responsibility of those involved” in the attacks against the headquarters of powers in Brasilia.

The governor of the district of Brasilia, Ibaneis Rocha, an ally of Bolsonaro, apologized to Lula and described those responsible as “real terrorists”. “At no time did we think that these demonstrations would take such proportions,” he said. Rocha fired the capital’s security chief, Anderson Torres, who was Bolsonaro’s justice minister.

But in turn, the magistrate of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) Alexandre de Moraes ordered Rocha to leave his position for 90 days. The Union Attorney General’s Office (AGU) asked the Federal Supreme Court (STF) to order the arrest of Torres and “other public agents responsible for actions or omissions,” according to various local media.

The demonstrators managed to pass the security barrier and invaded the Congress.

signs of destruction

Despite the reported tranquility, in the Plaza de los Tres Poderes, which separates the Presidential Palace from Planalto, the seat of Congress and the seat of the Federal Supreme Court, the scene was one of destruction, with pieces of the floor removed, twisted iron, garbage scattered everywhere and even tear gas capsules.

The traces of destruction extended through several of the gardens of the Esplanade of the Ministries, the wide avenue where the headquarters of the ministries are located and which culminates in the Plaza de los Tres Poderes.

The assault on Congress, the Presidency and the Supreme Court was only resolved after four and a half hours of confusion, when riot agents charged and fired tear gas against the exalted who were inside and outside the buildings.

