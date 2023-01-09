The ERC spokesperson, Marta Vilalta, during the press conference this Monday. Enric Fontcuberta (EFE)

Esquerra Republicana supports the pro-independence mobilizations to protest the summit between Spain and France that will be held next week in Barcelona. “We will take advantage of the summit to make it clear that the independence movement is still alive and that we are going to continue defending self-determination and amnesty,” said the spokeswoman for the Republicans, Marta Vilalta, on Monday. “There is no normal situation in Catalonia,” Vilalta said, while sending a message to La Moncloa: “The Government of Spain is wrong with its interpretation of reality, the independence movement has not disappeared.”

ERC’s position is a gesture towards the call to action that Carles Puigdemont made last week, when he called for mobilizations in the streets before the Spanish-French event on January 19. “We participate in the mobilizations that serve to claim what we want: the Catalan Republic”, the ERC spokesperson explained. The position clashes with the approaches to the Government that Esquerra seeks in the Congress of Deputies, and contrasts with the distance that the party that rules in the Generalitat marked with the most excited voices of the independence movement during the demonstrations of the past Dyad. Esquerra did not participate that time in the rallies called by the separatist entities, alleging that that was not a cross-sectional call. “If the objective is independence, mobilization is necessary,” said Carles Puigdemont at the time, questioning Esquerra’s independence movement.

The Government of Pere Aragonès has repeatedly shown its reservations towards the Consell per la República commanded by Puigdemont, a suspicion that amplified the distance between ERC and Junts until it led to the breakdown of the coalition in the Generalitat. Esquerra maintains its caution with the Consell per la República but has not hesitated to now support the call for mobilization made by the fled former president. Òmnium Cultural and the Catalan National Assembly (ANC) have also announced that they will participate in the mobilizations against the next summit in Barcelona, ​​where a meeting between Pedro Sánchez and Emmanuel Macron is scheduled.

