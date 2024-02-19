“Well, mother, then tomorrow we will talk,” were the last words he said to her. John James Bolaños Gómez to his mother. Despair, daring and torture began for Yolanda Gómez Barrero, originally from Florencia, Caquetá and resident of Acacias, in Meta, when she received the news that the body of his son, or at least what was left of it, was found in the area of Loaiza, Puerto Rico.

In conversation with TIME, Gómez said that the last time he spoke with his son was on January 26, 2024, when he informed him of the progress of a health check.

“I was at a medical appointment and I was entertained, but John and I agreed to talk when he got home,” said Gómez.

In addition, Bolaños' mother commented that he has some diseases, including degenerative arthritis, which is directly affecting his bones, and for this reason her son used to keep an eye on his health.

He regretted having lingered that day and not having spoken more with his 30-year-old son. As did a niece of Bolaños, because despite the distance separating them, He was very attentive to his family.

Bolaños was the father of two minors; a 10-year-old girl and an 8-year-old boy. He went to Puerto Rico approximately less than six years ago. There he was dedicated to construction and was going much deeper with architecture.

In fact, his relatives commented to EL TIEMPO that the man led a very quiet life, so his death has been a devastating episode for everyone.



“We found out the news through social networks and then several friends he had there called his mother and told her what they had found,” said Astrid Mendoza, mother of Bolaños' two children.

John Gómez, Colombian murdered in Puerto Rico.

For her part, Mrs. Gómez expressed with pain that the Puerto Rico Police, the Prosecutor's Office and the forensic experts have not communicated with her. She says that she found out about it because she read on the internet that “They found the bones (skeleton) of John James Bolaños Gómez.”

“Now I tell you, How do you think I received such strong news??”, he expressed through tears.

In the midst of pain, the mother of five children has been deeply strong, since since her disappearance she has moved heaven and earth and commented that the media has been her shield and her great allies.

This is how Yolanda Gómez faces the departure of her son



A mother's pain is expressed in different ways, sometimes it is struggle, fatigue and despair. Thus, just as Gómez's nightmare is, who lost his son, and The only thing she has about the case is a feeling that won't let her sleep.because he believes that this Colombian's partner in Puerto Rico had something to do with it.

“Five and a half years passed and my son had had no problems. However, a friend close to him told me that she had recently met a 17-year-old girl, they were going to get married, and a week before my son disappeared they had a big argument. Then he appeared dead,” he revealed.

In addition to the hypothesis put forward by the victim's mother, the Puerto Rican authorities are advancing their investigations that a second man would have been identified as missing and, later, dead in that same area. Apparently, It would be a criminal gang that would be murdering contractors.

The mother wants to bring her son to bury him in Colombia. However, they have denied him, because, as they have told him, his death was very violent.

Colombian found dead in Puerto Rico

They say that one of the strongest pains for a father or mother is losing a child, and this is confirmed by Gomez, who has lost two.

“I have mixed feelings, because 11 years ago, the paramilitaries killed my 24-year-old daughter here in Acacias. She left a four-month-old son, who accompanied me until he was six years old and also died, and with this other one, three already lost and two of them, my little children“Gómez expressed to EL TIEMPO.

All of his relatives lasted about 23 days fighting, asking God that his Colombian in Puerto Rico would appear, but unfortunately they found him lifeless. “I have a feeling that they did not kill him instantly, they barely kidnapped him, and he lasted about eight days. I know because a mother senses and feels.”he stated.

And he also added that during the disappearance, the feeling worsened: “How do you think I feel about not being able to do anything? At one point the desperation was so great that I thought about leaving as a migrant to look for my son, because I had to find him, dead or alive.”

On the other hand, she assured that this Monday, February 19, they contacted her to tell her that they would take her son's ashes for free. However, in the midst of pain, she asks that it be the “body, whatever there is.”

The pain of a family



Bolaños had two minor children, so the family shared with this media outlet and others a message sent by their daughter: “I ask you if you would do me a favor, can you bring me the entire body of my father, I want to see him for the last time, thank you very much.“.

Mrs. Gómez reiterated that it is not fair that the life of a dreamer is taken away. “They take up a job if they can cause harm, leaving two orphaned children, they would like their mothers to do that to them,” she said.

Mrs. Yolanda Gómez assured that she is living a nightmare and hell, so he hopes that justice will be done for his son.

LADY DANIELA ORTIZ GONGORA

LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL

