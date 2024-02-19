Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 02/19/2024 – 20:41

After changing the taxation of funds aimed at the super-rich and restricting the issuance of bonds exempt from Income Tax, the economic team prohibited the creation of new exclusive Pension Funds (with one or a few shareholders) – which had been used as “ escape route” for high net worth investors from the government siege.

The objective, according to the report, is to curb the tax planning of the richest section of the population and correct what the government considers to be distortions in the financial market.

The resolution was published this Monday, 19th, by the National Council of Private Insurance (CNPS), the body responsible for establishing the guidelines and standards of insurance policy in the country, and will have to be regulated by the Superintendency of Private Insurance (Susep).

“The new regulation immediately prohibits, from the beginning of its validity, the constitution of exclusive family plans with individual balances above R$5 million, the rule for dealing with non-compliance will be defined in Susep’s complementary regulations”, states the Ministry from the farm.

The focus, according to the ministry, is on preserving the “healthiness of the accumulation product segment and its nature, typically encouraging the formation of long-term savings”. The product stock will be preserved, according to the Estadão. In other words: for those who already have this type of fund, nothing changes. But new ones cannot be created from this Tuesday, 20th.

Pension funds do not have a “come-quota” system (periodic taxation on income, which is now applied to exclusive and offshore funds) and are only taxed upon redemption, with a minimum rate of 10%, if the money remains applied for at least ten years. For this reason, these products began to be recommended by financial managers in the wake of the changes approved by Congress – and became the government's target.

For the economic team, these pension plans were being distorted and used by very high-income investors to manage their assets with tax deferral and a very low redemption rate.

The volumes applied to this type of product, according to the Estadãoare around R$60 billion – a figure much lower than the amounts available in exclusive funds (more than R$700 billion) and offshore (more than R$1 trillion).

Despite the insignificant amounts for this type of industry, interlocutors told the report that the objective of the resolution is to try to “nip the evil in the bud”, preventing this product from growing exponentially.