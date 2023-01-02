The 80 dormant volcanoes of the Chaîne des Puys, in the central Auvergne region of France, are a geological wonder listed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The green slopes attract hundreds of tourists every year. The rich volcanic soil also delights the Auvergne cows, whose milk goes into the production of Saint-Nectaire cheese. Meanwhile, the petrified lava turns into a stone that has been worked by local artisans for centuries.
#France #Sleeping #Giants #volcanoes #Auvergne #region #France
Ukraine live blog: Ice hockey club reports destruction of ice rink
https://www.faz.net/aktuell/politik/ukraine-liveticker-eishockey-club-meldet-zerstoerung-von-eishalle-18495964.html Your search in FAZ.NET Search cancel search Fire following an attack in the Donetsk region on January 2 Image:...
Leave a Reply