The 80 dormant volcanoes of the Chaîne des Puys, in the central Auvergne region of France, are a geological wonder listed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The green slopes attract hundreds of tourists every year. The rich volcanic soil also delights the Auvergne cows, whose milk goes into the production of Saint-Nectaire cheese. Meanwhile, the petrified lava turns into a stone that has been worked by local artisans for centuries.

